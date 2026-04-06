Deep Cooking Induction Bhagona for Family Meals

06 Apr, 2026

Sonia Dham

Sumeet 2-Pc Induction Tope Set-SS encapsulated bottom 1.25L+1.7L Lids Induction-gas Even heating Mirror finish.

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Bergner Tripro Triply 3-Pc Set-SS 16cm 1.5L tope+14cm 1L teapan Lid Even-faster heating Less oil Induction-gas.

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Earthy Fables Heavy Bottom Tope-SS 24cm 5.5L Milk-boiling Heat distribution Less oil-gas Induction 5-year warranty.

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Vinod Platinum Triply Tope-SS 14cm 1L Lid Boiling multipurpose Induction-gas 5-year warranty.

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Lunar Black Induction Handi-Aluminium thick flat bottom 1L Powder coated Induction Patila bhagona tapeli.

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Pro Kitchen Hard Anodised Tope-1L black Lid Induction-LPG Patila handi Durable nonstick cooking.

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