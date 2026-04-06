Durable Induction Base Tawa with Cool Handle
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BERGNER Bellini Plus Aura Tawa-28cm 5-layer non-stick 4mm thick Soft touch wooden handle PFOA-free Induction-gas.
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Prestige Hard Anodised Roti Tawa-22.5cm 4mm thick base Metal spoon friendly Stay-cool handle Gas-induction 2Y warranty.
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Triply Honeycomb Roti Tawa-25cm non-stick honeycomb Metal utensil safe Even heating Stay-cool wired handle Induction-gas.
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Solimo Aluminium Dosa Tawa-25cm granite finish Induction base PFOA-free High temp resistant Grey exterior.
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Hawkins Tri-Ply SS Tava-22cm 3.5mm stainless steel Induction compatible Durable tri-ply construction.
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Vinod Black Pearl Roti Tawa-25cm 4.25mm hard anodised Riveted sturdy handle Induction-gas Black finish.
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