Durable Induction Base Tawa with Cool Handle

06 Apr, 2026

Sonia Dham

BERGNER Bellini Plus Aura Tawa-28cm 5-layer non-stick 4mm thick Soft touch wooden handle PFOA-free Induction-gas.

Order Now

Prestige Hard Anodised Roti Tawa-22.5cm 4mm thick base Metal spoon friendly Stay-cool handle Gas-induction 2Y warranty.

Order Now

Triply Honeycomb Roti Tawa-25cm non-stick honeycomb Metal utensil safe Even heating Stay-cool wired handle Induction-gas.

Order Now

Solimo Aluminium Dosa Tawa-25cm granite finish Induction base PFOA-free High temp resistant Grey exterior.

Order Now

Hawkins Tri-Ply SS Tava-22cm 3.5mm stainless steel Induction compatible Durable tri-ply construction.

Order Now

Vinod Black Pearl Roti Tawa-25cm 4.25mm hard anodised Riveted sturdy handle Induction-gas Black finish.

Order Now

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Deep Cooking Induction Bhagona for Family Meals

 Find Out More