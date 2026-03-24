Energy Saving Induction Cooktop with Digital Display
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Cadlec CookMate Induction Cooktop-2000W Crystal glass Cooking modes Auto shut-off Over-heat LED display BIS warranty Black.
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Usha Cookjoy Induction Cooktop-2000 Watt Touch control Black Sealed burner Portable compact.
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