Fast Heating Electric Kettle with Auto Shut-Off

Havells Aqua Plus Electric Kettle 1.2L (1250W)-304 stainless steel inner body with cool-touch design and auto shut-off
Milton Rapid Electric Kettle 1.8L (1500W)-Fast boiling kettle with wide mouth, cool-touch handle and safety cut-off
Prestige PKOSS Stainless Steel Electric Kettle 1.5L (1350W)-Elegant ISI-certified kettle with auto cut-off and single-touch lid lock
Pigeon Tesla Electric Kettle 1.5L (1300W)-Stainless steel kettle with quick boiling and automatic shut-off feature
Hafele Dome Plus Electric Kettle 1.7L (2200W)-High-power kettle with analogue temperature display and lime-scale filter
Butterfly EKN Stainless Steel Electric Kettle 1.5L (1500W)-360° swivel base kettle with dry boil protection for daily use
