Heavy Duty Induction Kadhai with Durable Design

15 Apr, 2026

Sonia Dham

PNB Kitchenmate Triply Kadai-2.5L SS triply Glass lid Induction Uniform heat Durable 5Y warranty.

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Solimo SS Kadhai-3L 25cm dia Heavy bottom Induction/gas Heat retention Silver.

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Lifelong LLTPDK003-2.8L 24cm Riveted handles SS lid Induction/gas 2.5L equiv.

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Stahl Artisan Hybrid-4.4L 28cm Triply non-stick Lid Metal spatula Induction/gas.

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Milton Pro Cook Kadhai-1.68L 20cm SS Glass lid Sandwich bottom Deep/stir-fry Durable.

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Hawkins Triply Kadai-2.5L Deep fry pan SS Glass lid Flat bottom Induction.

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