High Performance Mixer Grinder for Grinding

14 Apr, 2026

Sonia Dham

Philips HL7756-750W 3 SS jars 25min continuous 5Y motor 3 speeds + pulse Black.

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Prestige Apex-500W 3 SS jars Efficient blades 2Y ISI Black budget durable.

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Wipro Elato FMG209-800W 4 jars Copper motor 5Y warranty Clip lids Hands-free.

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Bosch Pro-1000W Powerful grinder Premium build Multiple jars Heavy duty.

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Atomberg Zenova-BLDC motor Coarse silbatta mode 4 jars incl chopper Safety smart Red wine.

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Bajaj GX-1-500W 3 jars White Compact basic Reliable everyday use.

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