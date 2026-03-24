High Speed Air Cooler with Powerful Fan
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Crompton Ozone 88L Desert Cooler-Large capacity Easy clean ice chamber 4-way air deflection.
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HAVAI Thunder-75 Tower Cooler-70L tank 12″ blade 150 sq ft 130W 10 ft air throw 1350 RPM Auto-louver 3-speed Motor warranty.
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SINGER Aero Ultima 37L Cooler-Personal High speed fan 30 FT air throw Inverter compatible 3 years warranty.
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Bajaj Xforce 135L Cooler-Semi-commercial Aluminium fan 100Ft air throw 3-speed control 1 year warranty.
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Livpure Zencool 48L Cooler-High air delivery Thermal overload Anti-bacterial honeycomb Inverter compatible Motor warranty.
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Kenstar TallDe HC 45L Cooler-Honeycomb pad High speed 40 Ft air throw Inverter compatible Portable 1-year warranty.
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