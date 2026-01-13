Oil-Free Air Fryer for Healthy Cooking
Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L-Powerful 1450W air fryer with 360° air circulation, 8 preset menus, touch controls, and up to 90% less oil cooking.
Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90-Large 4.1L air fryer with Rapid Air Technology, 7 preset menus, touch panel, and healthier low-fat frying.
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer 4.2L-Compact 1200W air fryer featuring fast 360° air circulation and a non-stick basket for easy, oil-free cooking.
SOLARA 12L Air Fryer Oven-XX-large 12L OTG air fryer oven with 12 presets, grill, bake, roast functions, and multiple accessories for versatile cooking.
KENT Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L-1300W air fryer that uses up to 80% less oil, ideal for frying, baking, grilling, roasting, and steaming
AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer 4.5L-Stylish 1400W digital air fryer with 7 preset programs, reheat function, and 360° air circulation for even cooking.
