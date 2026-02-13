Premium Tawa for Healthy Cooking

13 Feb, 2026

Sonia Dham

Prestige Non-Stick Dosa Tawa-Gas induction compatible PFOA free Metal spoon friendly Sturdy handle warranty ISI certified

Hawkins Futura Tava-Hard anodised stainless steel handle Black durable cooking

Ember Cookware Arcilla Ceramic Tawa-Non toxic roti chapati ISI certified PFAS PTFE free Steel handle warranty

Pigeon Special Non Stick Flat Tawa-Aluminium non induction base Flat black cooking

Solimo Aluminium Non-Stick Dosa Tawa-Granite finish induction base PFOA free High temperature resistant

Vinod Black Pearl Hard Anodised Tawa-Metal spoon safe riveted handle Durable non-stick toxin-free Roti paratha dosa

