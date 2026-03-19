Quick Toast Sandwich Maker

19 Mar, 2026

Sonia Dham

MILTON Express Grill Sandwich Maker-Non-stick coating grill plates Power indicators Black

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iBELL Sandwich Maker-Floating hinges Panini grill toast Black

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Bajaj Sandwich Grill Toaster-Non-stick coating plates Buckle clip handle Black

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KENT Sandwich Grill-Ceramic coated non-toxic non-stick Fixed plates Auto cut-off LED indicator Open adjustable height Metallic silver

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Borosil Prime Grill Sandwich Maker-Nonstick coated plates Even grilling Cool touch handle Indicator light Made in India

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Longway Grilly Pro Sandwich Maker-Non-stick fixed cast plates Power indicators Auto cut-off Grills sandwiches bread

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