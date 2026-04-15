Smart Induction Cooktop with Multiple Cooking Modes

15 Apr, 2026

Sonia Dham

Rico BIS-ISI Induction-Free vessel/lid 3Y coil warranty Milk boil timer Fast heat 4KVA protection.

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Cadlec CookMate 2000W-Crystal glass 7 modes Auto shut-off Overheat LED BIS 2Y Black.

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BLOWHOT A9-2000W push control 8 auto functions Smokeless 94% efficiency Shockproof 1Y.

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Havells Cook Pro PB 16-Induction cooktop Black Reliable brand Multiple presets Safety features.

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Longway Infralite Pro-2200W infrared Steel grill Touch digital 4 presets Crystal glass Black.

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Usha Cookjoy CJ2000WTC-2000W touch control Sealed 1-burner Black Portable efficient.

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