Stainless Steel Multipurpose Cooking Kadhai

17 Mar, 2026

Sonia Dham

Stahl Artisan Triply Kadhai-Stainless steel Lid Cooking Triply Induction gas compatible Even heating

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BERGNER TriPro Tri-Ply Kadhai-Stainless steel Deep Lid Stay cool handles Healthy low oil Easy clean Induction gas

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Prestige Stainless Steel Set-Glass lid Fry pan Kadai TRIPLY base Gas induction Even heating

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MILTON Pro Cook Kadhai-Stainless steel Glass lid Sandwich bottom Induction gas Deep frying Stir-fry Sauté

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Hawkins Deep Fry Pan-Triply stainless steel Glass lid Flat bottom Induction Silver

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Vinod Platinum Triply Kadai-Stainless steel Lid Thick base Even heating No hotspot Low oil Heavy bottom Induction

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