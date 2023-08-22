10 Adorable Pictures Of MS Dhoni With Wife Sakshi Singh
22 Aug, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Dhoni and Sakshi had known each other since childhood as their fathers worked in Ranchi's MECON.
Both of them went to the same school in Ranchi, but Sakshi's family shifted to Dehradun while she was still a kid as her father got transferred.
The two had lost touch for years but fate has something else in store.
The duo met again after around 10 years in Kolkata. The meeting happened when Team India was staying in Taj Bengal, Kolkata.
Sakshi's manager Yudhajit Dutta introduced her to Dhoni, who instantly fell in love with her. Dhoni later asked Dutta for her number and texted her.
The two finally started dating in March 2008.
Both of them tied the knot on July 4, 2010, in Dehradun.
Their daughter Ziva Dhoni was born on Feb 2015.
Here is a pic of Dhoni and Sakshi enjoying leisure time.
This picture was uploaded by Sakshi on their 11th anniversary.
