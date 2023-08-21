10 Adorable Pictures Of Sanju Samson With Wife Charulatha | PICS
21 Aug, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Sanju Samson is married to Charulatha Remesh, who also hails from Kerala just like Sanju.
Charulatha is an entrepreneur by profession.
Sanju Samson's wife keeps a very low profile and is very active on Instagram.
Samson met Charulatha at the Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram where they both used to study together.
Samson-Charulatha love story began when Charulatha accepted Sanju's friend request on Facebook.
After being in a relationship for 5 years, on December 2018, Sanju Samson tied the knot with the love of his life in a low-key ceremony in Kovalam.
Sanju is a Christian while Charulatha is a Hindu Nair and the marriage took place under the Special Marriage Act.
Currently Sanju Samson is on national duty in Ireland, participating in a 3-match T20I series.
India already clinched the series 2-0 with a game in hand.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Players India Could Have Picked In Asia Cup Squad