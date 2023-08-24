10 Adorable Pictures Of Virat Kohli With Wife Anushka Sharma
24 Aug, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met on the sets of a commercial of a shampoo brand. Their chemistry in the ad sparked dating rumours.
In 2014, their relationship grew stronger when Virat went to Anushka's apartment in a car sent by the actress.
The couple were caught on camera walking hand-in-hand in Auckland where India was playing against New Zealand in 2014.
Virushka made their first public appearance when they went to watch an Indian Super League 2014 game together of FC Goa.
Their relationship became more clearer, when Virat Kohli blew a flying kiss towards Anushka Sharma in the VIP box after hitting a century against Sri Lanka in Nov, 2014. Later that month, both apparently admitted that they were dating each other.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot at a private ceremony at Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11, 2017.
Kohli and Anushka announced on August 2020 that they are expecting their first child.
Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter, Vamika on January 11, 2021.