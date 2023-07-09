Vamika Kohli: Vamika means "Little Goddess"
Parents: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Ziva Singh Dhoni: Ziva means Radiance or light of God.
Parents: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Rawat
Sara Tendulkar: Sara means Princess
Parents: Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar and Anjali Mehta
Samaira: Samaira means Enchanting, Protected by God
Parents: Rohit Gurunath Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh
Gracia Raina: Gracia means Favor; Blessing
Parents: Suresh Raina and Priyanka Chaudhary
Sanvika: Sanvika refers to Goddess Lakshmi. It also means one Who Will Be Followed.
Parents: Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth and Bhuvneshwari Kumari
Sana Ganguly: It means brilliant; praise.
Parents: Sourav Chandidas Ganguly and Dona
Orion Keech Singh: Constellation in the sky that resembles a hunter with a belt made up of three brilliant stars.
Parents: Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech
Agastya: Agastya refers to the name of a Sage; One Who Humbles Even The Mountain
Parents: Hardik Himanshu Pandya and Nataša Stanković
Hinaya Heer Plaha: Hinaya means beautiful angel. It also means Shine; Bright; Beautiful; Fairy
Parents: Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra
