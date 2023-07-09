Vamika Kohli: Vamika means "Little Goddess" Parents: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Ziva Singh Dhoni: Ziva means Radiance or light of God. Parents: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Rawat

Sara Tendulkar: Sara means Princess Parents: Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar and Anjali Mehta

Samaira: Samaira means Enchanting, Protected by God Parents: Rohit Gurunath Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh

Gracia Raina: Gracia means Favor; Blessing Parents: Suresh Raina and Priyanka Chaudhary

Sanvika: Sanvika refers to Goddess Lakshmi. It also means one Who Will Be Followed. Parents: Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth and Bhuvneshwari Kumari

Sana Ganguly: It means brilliant; praise. Parents: Sourav Chandidas Ganguly and Dona

Orion Keech Singh: Constellation in the sky that resembles a hunter with a belt made up of three brilliant stars. Parents: Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

Agastya: Agastya refers to the name of a Sage; One Who Humbles Even The Mountain Parents: Hardik Himanshu Pandya and Nataša Stanković

Hinaya Heer Plaha: Hinaya means beautiful angel. It also means Shine; Bright; Beautiful; Fairy Parents: Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra

