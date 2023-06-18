10 Cricketers’ Kids Who Are Following Their Father's Footsteps
Austin Waugh- Son of Steve Waugh
Thando Ntini- Son of Makhaya Ntini
Tagenarine Chanderpaul- Son of Shivnarine Chanderpaul
Jake Lehmann- Son of Darren Lehmann
Vedant Sehwag- Younger son of Virendra Sehwag
Aryavir Sehwag- Elder son of Virendra Sehwag
Aryan Bangar- Son of Sanjay Bangar
Anvay Dravid- Younger son of Rahul Dravid
Samit Dravid- Elder son of Rahul Dravid
Arjun Tendulkar- Son of Sachin Tendulkar
