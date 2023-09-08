10 Cricketers Who Changed Their Religion
08 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Sri Lankan legend Tillakaratne Dilshan was born in a Muslim family. But later, he changed his religion to Buddhism after his parent’s separation. His previous name was Taiwan Mohammed Dilshan.
Having represented Bangladesh at the U-19 level, Mahmudul Hasan was born into a Muslim family but later converted to Hinduism. He changed his name to Vikash Ranjan Das.
Former Bangladeshi cricketer Bikash Ranjan Das was born into a Hindu family but later converted to Islam as Mahmudur Rahman. He played Bangladesh's first-ever Test match.
Former Indian cricketer AG Kripal Singh was born into a Sikh family but later fell in love with a Christian girl and converted his religion to marry her.
South African all-rounder Bjorn Fortuin was born into a Christian family. In 2021 he converted to Islam, adopting the Muslim name Imaad.
Legendary West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul was born of Guyanese origin. He later adopted Hinduism’s culture.
Vinod Kambli was born into a Hindu family but later converted to Christianity following his marriage to a Christian girl.
Former Sri Lankan off-spinner Suraj Randiv was a Muslim at the time of his birth and was previously named Mohammed Masruk Suraj, but later he converted to Buddhism.
Born in a Christian family, former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf was previously named Yousuf Youhana. He converted to Islam in 2005-2006.
South African pacer Wayne Parnell converted to Islam because he liked the principles of the religion. Since then, he has followed Islam religiously.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Happy Birthday Shubman Gill: Records By Indian Superstar