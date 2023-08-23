10 Cricketers Who Died Too Soon
Phil Hughes passed away at the age of 25 after being hit by Sean Abbott bouncer during Sheffield match.
Andrew Symonds died at the age of 42 due to a car crash in 2022.
Former South Africa captain Hansie Cronje died in a plane crash in 2002 at the age of 32.
Former India batsman Raman Lamba died at the age of 38 after being hit on head while fielding in a club match in Dhaka.
England cricketer Ben Hollioake died in a car crash at the age of 24 in 2004. He played two Tests and 24 ODIs for England.
West Indies all-rounder Laurie Williams died in a car accident at the age of 33 in 1996.
West Indies batter Runako Morton died at the age of 33 after his vehicle rammed into a pole while he was returning home from Trinidad.
Bangladesh spinner Manjural Islam, who played six Tests and 25 ODIs died at the age of 22 after his motorcycle collided with a microbus.
West Indies legend Malcolm Marshall died at 41 due to Colon Cancer.
