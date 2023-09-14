10 Female Sports Stars Who Are an Inspiration to India
14 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Dipa Karmakar is the first Indian gymnast to make the Olympic team.
Geeta Phogat is the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold medal in wrestling.
Jhulan Goswami has the most ODI wickets in women's cricket.
Karnam Malleswari is the first Indian woman to win a weightlifting Olympic medal.
Mithali Raj is the leading run-scorer in women's one-day international cricket.
Mary Kom is a six-time world champion in boxing.
P.V. Sindhu is the first Indian woman to win a global badminton title.
Saina Nehwal is the first Indian woman to reach the BWF World Championships finals.
Sania Mirza became the first Indian woman to win a Grand Slam doubles title.
Vinesh Phogat is the first Indian woman to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in wrestling.
