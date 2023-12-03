10 Greatest Female Boxers of All Time
Regina Halmich, a German professional female boxer, is regarded as one of the most successful female boxers of all time. She is also well-known for her contributions to the growth of female boxing in Europe.
Ronda Rousey is an actress/athlete/martial artist. She is not only a superb boxing champion, but she also owns numerous records in other sports such as Judo and martial arts.
Laila Amaria Ali, a retired American professional boxer, is the daughter of boxer Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest fighters of all time. In 2005, she was crowned Super Middleweight Champion.
Lucia Frederica Rijker, a retired Dutch professional female boxer, is also a well-known kickboxer and actress. She is popularly known as "The Most Dangerous Woman in the World" on numerous occasions.
Ann Wolfe cemented her position as one of the greatest fighters and most powerful punchers in the main event of women's boxing. Simultaneously, she held world titles in four distinct weight categories.
Mia Rosales St. John, a Mexican-American professional boxer, was the former WBC super welterweight champion, as well as the IBA and IFBA lightweight champion.
Christy Renea Martin, an American boxing professional, is well-known for being "the most successful and prominent female boxer in the United States" and for "legitimising" women's participation in boxing.
Hailing from the USA, Holly Holm in 1981 completed her bantamweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. She is also a former professional boxer and kickboxer.
Boxer Mary Jo Sanders is the daughter of NFL Hall of Famer Charlie Sanders. Sanders won a nail biting match against Holly Holm in 2008.
Joenette Giselle Ife Salandy popularly as known as Gizelle Salandy, earned the title No.1 light middleweight female boxer all-time’
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IPL: Youngest Captains To Win T20 League