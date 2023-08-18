IITians that have made their mark in sports. Their achievements are an inspiration to us all and show that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.
18 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
A former model and actor, Milind Soman is now a fitness icon and marathon runner. He is an alumnus of IIT Bombay.
A former squash player, Aparna Popat is a former world number 1. She is an alumna of IIT Kharagpur.
A former cricketer, Deep Dasgupta played for the Indian national team from 1996 to 2004. He is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur.
A former swimmer, Divya Gopinath won a silver medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games. She is an alumnus of IIT Madras.
A former long-distance swimmer, Mihir Sen holds the record for swimming across the English Channel the most number of times (12). He is an alumnus of IIT Bombay.
A former cricketer, Raman Lamba played for the Indian national team from 1987 to 1994. He is an alumnus of IIT Delhi.
A mountaineer, Alokesh Gupta is the first Indian to climb Mount Everest twice in a single season. He is an alumnus of IIT Bombay.
A former archer, Rituparna Das won a silver medal at the 2010 Asian Games. She is an alumna of IIT Kharagpur.
A rally driver, Gaurav Gill is a four-time winner of the Indian National Rally Championship. He is an alumnus of IIT Delhi.
A luge athlete, Shiva Keshavan is the first Indian to compete in the Winter Olympics. He is an alumnus of IIT Madras.
