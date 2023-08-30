Gama Singh: Gama Singh aka Gardowar Singh Sahota signed with WWE from 1980-1986.
29 Aug, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Jinder Mahal: Punjabi Canadian. Made his WWE debut in 2011.
Kavita Devi: First Indian female wrestler to feature at WrestleMania.
Kishan Raftar: His performances in World Kabaddi League led him to WWE.
Mahabali Shera: Amanpreet Singh Randhawa alias Mahabali Shera started in 2011.
Rinku Singh Rajput: Professional wrestler and former baseball player, signed contract with WWE in 2018.
Saurav Gurjar: Former gold medalist in Kickboxing. Signed contract with WWE in January 2018.
The Great Khali: First Indian professional wrestler to be signed by WWE way back in 2006.
The Singh Brothers: Brothers Sunil Singh and Samir Singh were announced as participants in WWE tournament.
Tiger Ali Singh: Born in Canada, made multiple appearances in WWE in 1990s.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 5 Cricket Captains with Most ICC Trophies