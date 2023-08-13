10 Interesting Facts About Sania Mirza
13 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Sania Mirza first held a Tennis racquet at the age of 6.
Sania Mirza started training under her father Imran Mirza at the age of 12.
Sania Mirza won the Wimbledon Junior Championship in 2003.
Sania Mirza is the first Indian woman to win a WTA title.
Sania Mirza began her career as a singles player but switched to doubles later on.
Sania Mirza is the first Indian woman Tennis player to earn more than US $1 million
Sania Mirza was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2004.
Sania is the first Indian woman to win a women’s doubles Grand Slam.
Sania Mirza is married to former Pakistani cricket captain Shoaib Malik and the duo has a son together.
Sania Mirza, after her retirement in 2023, worked as mentor with WPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Bowlers Who Dismissed Virat Kohli Most?