10 Interesting Facts About Tilak Varma

21 Aug, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Indian Premier League (IPL) sensation Tilak Varma recently made his India debut against West Indies in a T20I on August 3, 2023.

Tilak became the first Indian to score 30+ runs in the first three T20I innings after debut.

Tilak Varma hails from a very humble background. His father Namboori Nagaraju is an electrician by profession, while his mother is a homemaker.

He has great love for cricket and used to sleep with bat and ball by his side during childhood.

His coach played an important role in shaping his future and is a father figure to him.

Tilak has been a huge admirer of Suresh Raina. He once met Raina as a ball boy and even touched the Uttar Pradesh cricketer’s feet.

He was bought for a whopping Rs 1.7 crore by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the 2022 IPL auction.

Tilak is a religious person and has a huge belief in God.

His tattoos of Lord Ganesha and Lord Shiva clearly reflect his spiritual side.

The left-handed batter is very fond of pets and owns a dog named ‘Trigger’.

