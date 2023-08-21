10 Interesting Facts About Tilak Varma | PICS
21 Aug, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Indian Premier League (IPL) sensation Tilak Varma recently made his India debut against West Indies in a T20I on August 3, 2023.
Tilak became the first Indian to score 30+ runs in the first three T20I innings after debut.
Tilak Varma hails from a very humble background. His father Namboori Nagaraju is an electrician by profession, while his mother is a homemaker.
He has great love for cricket and used to sleep with bat and ball by his side during childhood.
His coach played an important role in shaping his future and is a father figure to him.
Tilak has been a huge admirer of Suresh Raina. He once met Raina as a ball boy and even touched the Uttar Pradesh cricketer’s feet.
He was bought for a whopping Rs 1.7 crore by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the 2022 IPL auction.
Tilak is a religious person and has a huge belief in God.
His tattoos of Lord Ganesha and Lord Shiva clearly reflect his spiritual side.
The left-handed batter is very fond of pets and owns a dog named ‘Trigger’.
