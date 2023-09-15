10 Most Educated NBA Players- In Pics
1. Jeremy Lin- Lin went to study in Harvard University in which he pursued Bachelors of Arts in Economics from 2006-2010.
2. Mason Plumlee- nick-named McDonald. Mason went on to attend Duke University, an institution known for its academic success.
3. Festus Ezili- The Nigerian pro basketball player Faestus has graduated from Vanderbilt University, where he pursued his majors in Economics.
4. Jaylen Brown- Brown attended University of California, Berkeley.
5. Russell Westbrook- The 7 time NBA All-Star Champion represented USA twice. Westbrook attended Luezinger High School. In his graduation Westbrook took the decision to attend University of California, Los Angeles.
6. Tyler Zeller- is a professional basketball player. While completing his majors in business administration Tyler attended University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
7. Kelly Olynyk- Kelly is originally from Canada. Olynyk did his majors in MBA from Gonzaga University.
8. Gordon Hayward- Gordon plays for Boston Celtics. He attended Butler University and completing his majors in computer engineering.
9. Rajon Rondo- Rajon plays for Los Angeles Lakers. Rondo completed his majors from University of Kentucky.
10. Victor Oladipo- The Nigerian-American basketball player. Victor did his majors from Indiana University.
