10 Quotes That Prove Harsha Bhogle Is The King Of Cricket Commentary
"Like an author, a cricketer signs his name on every innings he bats or bowls in; indeed for every cricket ball that challenges him on the field."
" Sometimes your greatest strength can emerge as a weakness if the context changes."
"Sports teaches you there is always a second innings in life. If you fail today, there’s a second innings maybe two days later."
"If you look at mistake as learnings and commit never to make a same mistake again, then you actually get better with every mistake that you make."
"A monk’s extraordinary patience can be a hindrance to desperate decision-making."
"Change doesnt always mean progress, but the status quo isnt always the best result either. It is merely the most convenient."
"Sometimes, quite out of the blue, sport will throw up a tender moment, when hostility ceases and an opponent is acknowledged."
"To be a commentator, you must have a life outside cricket, too. If cricket is all that you know, then you would not be a great commentator."
"Across professions, consistency is a direct product of work ethic."
"Cricketers are made to feel that they are very special. That is okay as long as cricketers realise they are only as good as their last innings."
