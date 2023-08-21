Chak De India by Shahrukh Khan is an iconic movie on Hockey.
'Bando Mein Tha Dum' is an iconic web series that was made on India's famous win at Gabba.
'Bhag Milka Bhag' You cannot afford to miss this documentry.
'1983' The movie is based on India's famous 1983 World Cup victory.
'Saina' This movie is based on Saina Nehwal's struggle and life.
'Mary Kom' This movie is enough to give you goosebumps.
'Saala Khadoos' This movie was about politics in sports.
'Azhar' This movie was based on former India captain Azhar's match-fixing controversy.
MS Dhoni is one of the best sports movies in recent times.
'Apne' This movie is based on boxing.
