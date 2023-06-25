10 Stats To Mark India's 1983 World Cup Win's 40th Anniversary
25 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
India lost three out of four warm-up games in the lead up to the 1983 World Cup in England. Starting as underdogs, Kapil Dev's India lifted the World Cup.
Before 1983 World Cup, India had won just once in six games in World Cups. India's only win came against East Africa in the inagural edition in 1975.
West Indies lost both their games against India in the 1983 World Cup including the final. Before 1983, West Indies were unbeaten in World Cup games.
West Indies' lowest total before 1983 World Cup was 228. The Clive Lloyd-led side suffered a new low when they were bowled out for 140 in the final against India.
Kapil Dev became the first Indian to score an ODI century (175* vs Zimbabwe) and also recorded the country's first-ever five-wicket haul (5/43 vs Australia) during the 1983 World Cup.
India's 247 against Australia remains the highest team total in men's ODIs without a score of above 40. India Yashpal Sharma scored 47 in that game.
Before the 1983 World Cup semifinal, India had lost all the ODIs against England in England. On that day, India defeated the hosts by six wickets.
Krish Srikkanth's 38 in 1983 World Cup final is lowest of all high scores scored in a World Cup final - men's or women (ODI or T20I).
Mohinder Amarnath became the first player to bag Man of the Match awards both in the semifinal and final of the same World Cup.
Sandeep Patil smashed the second-fastest fifty for India in men's World Cups. Patil's fifty came in 32 balls while Sachin Tendulkar smashed the fastest fifty against Bermuda off 26 balls in 2007.
