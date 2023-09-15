10 Things To Know About Rohan Bopanna- In Pics
Coorg, Karnataka was the birthplace of Rohan on March 4, 1980. His parents were MG Bopanna, a coffee planter, and Malika Bopanna, a homemaker.
From the age of 11, Bopanna started playing tennis because his father encouraged him.
Rohan had a gigantic serve. Standing 6 feet 3 inches tall Bopanna turned out to be a professional player in 2003.
Bopanna reached his career best rankings of 213 in the year 2007.
In Challenger Circuit Bopana and Aisam-ul-Haq reached in finals at Mumbai in 2007 and caputred 4 titles in the same year.
The duo known as the 'IndoPak Express', Bopanna and Qureshi, began gaining attention on the prestigious ATP Tour in 2010.
The duo achieved their first team championship in Johannesburg, in addition to making it to five other finals.
One notable final was at the prestigious US Open, where they were defeated by the number one ranked duo of Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan in two tie-break sets.
The duo managed to clinch three ATP titles, with the Paris Masters being the most notable one. This was the first time either of them had won a title at such a prestigious level.
In 2012, Bopanna teamed up with Mahesh Bhupathi with the aim of enhancing India's chances of winning a medal at the Olympics.qIn 2012, Bopanna teamed up with Mahesh Bhupathi with the aim of enhancing India's chances of winning a medal at the Olympics.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli's ODI Hundreds Against Bangladesh