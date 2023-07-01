10 Unbreakable ODI World Cup Records | Check List
Koushik Paul
New Zealand's Martin Guptill holds the record for highest individual score in a men's ODI World Cup match - 237 not out against the West Indies in 2015.
India legend Sachin Tendulkar scored 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup which is still the most runs scored in a single edition.
Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma hold the record for most centuries in World Cup history. Both scored six hundreds each.
Retired Australian Glenn McGrath is the highest wicket-taker in the history of World Cup with 71 scalps. The next best active player in the list is fellow Mitchell Starc with 49 wickets.
Glenn McGrath's 7/15 against Namibia in 2003 World Cup still remains as the best bowling figures in an innings in the history of the tournament.
Ricky Ponting's 28 catches is still the highest by any player in World Cup history. England's Joe Root is next in line among active players with 20 catches.
Chris Gayle (215) and Marlon Samuels (133) of West Indies hold the record of highest World Cup partnership for any wicket when they put together 372 runs for second wicket against Zimbabwe in 2015.
Rohit Sharma holds the record of scoring most hundreds in a single World Cup edition when he hit five tons in the 2019 World Cup.
Australia set an mammoth 417/6 against Afghanistan in 2015 World Cup which remains the highest team total in World Cups.
Australian Ricky Ponting has played most World Cup matches as captain - 29 - from 2003 to 2011.
