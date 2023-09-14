10 Unknown Facts About Michael Jordon- In Pics
Michael Jordan was born on February 17, 1963, in Brooklyn, New York.
Jordan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.
Jordan is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time.
Jordan was a 10-time NBA scoring champion.
He was a 14-time NBA All-Star player.
Jordan won a gold medal in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
Jordan is the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets.
He played basketball, baseball, and football in high school.
He won a National Championship with North Carolina in 1982.
Nick-named as MJ or Air Jordan. He is 6 feet and 6 inches tall.
