Sachin Tendulkar tops the tally as Master Blaster's net worth is $170 Million (INR 1,296cr).
MS Dhoni comes second on the list as the former India skipper's net worth is $111 million (INR 846 cr).
Virat Kohli also comes in the list as his net worth is $92 million (INR 701 cr).
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting comes fourth in the tally as his net worth is $70 million (INR 533 cr).
5. Brian Lara also comes in the tally as his net worth is $60 million (INR 457 cr).
Spin King late Shane Warne also comes on the list as his net worth is $50 million (INR 381 cr).
Jacques Kallis comes seventh in the tally as his net worth is $48 million (INR 365 cr).
Virender Sehwag comes 8th in the list as the former India opener's net worth is $40 million (INR 304 cr).
Yuvraj Singh comes ninth on the list with a net worth of $35 million (INR 266 cr).
Shane Watson stands in the tenth position with a net worth of $30 million (INR 228 cr).
