Rohit Sharma will captain India for the first time in ODI World Cup.
Shubman Gill will open for India alongside Rohit Sharma.
Virat Kohli will bat at his usual No. 3 and will play a huge role in India's quest to win World Cup.
Shreyas Iyer will be the top choice to bat at No.4.
KL Rahul will be India's primary wicketkeeper-batter and will bat at No.5.
Hardik Pandya will be a key member of the team. He will play as a batting all-rounder and will play as a finisher at No.6.
Following Hardik will be Ravindra Jadeja who will bat as No.7. Jadeja's bowling will be equally important.
Shardul Thakur will be India's fourth seamer. Shardul will play as a bowling all-rounder at No.8.
Kuldeep Yadav will be India's lead spinner in the tournament.
Jasprit Bumrah will be India's leader of the pace attack in the ODI World Cup.
Mohammed Siraj will share the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah in the World Cup.
Ishan Kishan has been in great form and he is likely to give KL Rahul a tough fight for wicketkeeper-batter slot.
Suryakumar Yadav is part of the squad but his place in playing 11 is not confirmed.
Mohammad Shami's place in the playing 11 is not confirmed and he is likely to be locked in a two-way battle with Shardul Thakur for a slot in the team.
Axar Patel will be India's back-up spinner in the mega event.
