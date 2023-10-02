MS Dhoni's Famous Quotes That Will Change Your Life
A loss makes you humble. It tests the other batsmen and bowlers. Also, if you keep winning you don't know what area you need to work on.
You learn a lot more when you’re going through a rough period compared to the good times when everything goes your way.
Till the full stop does not come; the sentence does not complete.
It’s important to learn and not make the same mistakes, what’s done is done.
For me, the opposition is just another opposition.
I live in the present with an eye on the future.
If you are not 100 per cent fit and not at your best (and still play), it’s cheating.
Collage Maker-01-Oct-2023-01-10-PM-3831
Everybody has views in life, and it should be respected.
Unless you know the individual, it’s very difficult to advise that individual as to what he needs to do.
You die, you die. You don’t see which is the better way to die.
When people say ‘He’s in the form”, nobody has seen the form. It’s a state of mind where you are confident and you think very positively and everything you think about, you think it’s very achievable. It’s about how you treat the mind.
You need to perform consistently, and if you’re raising the standard, you have to stand by it. You have to keep on doing well.
Face the failure, until the failure fails to face you.
I want people to remember me as a Good Person, Not as a Good Cricketer.
For me, it is important to build good partnerships rather than score centuries. Once, you have those partnerships; you will also get centuries.
Gut feeling is all about the experiences that you have had in your life. It is about being in difficult scenarios, knowing what worked, what did not work, and then taking a decision.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Players To Watch Out For New Zealand In ODI World Cup 2023