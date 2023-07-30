3 Cricket Formats That Proved To Be Major Flop

Cricket has entertained millions of fans across the world with some thrilling matches happening around the globe every now and then.
The sport is mainly played in three main formats – Test (unlimited overs), ODIs (50 overs) and T20Is (20 overs).
Let's take a look at some of the cricket formats that failed to attract fans' attention.
With the aim of bringing about a revolution, ECB launched The Hundred for both men and women where the matches featured 100 balls each. There was no concept of overs as bowlers could bowl five or 10 consecutive balls based on the captain’s wish.
Super Max Cricket was a T20 game played in two innings of 10 overs each where the teams batted twice. There was a Max zone in front of the stumps. If the ball crossed the boundary in the Max Zone, a batter would get 8 or 12 runs instead of 4 or 6. India and New Zealand played a SuperMax match in 2002, where the Blackcaps won.
Ultimate Kricket Challenge was a 1-on-1 cricket tournament instead of a 11 vs 11. The arena was too small, and fans could not understand rules properly as well. Rashid Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Andre Russell, Chris Gayle and Eoin Morgan played in UKC.
Nowadays, T10 cricket has been introduced, thus shortening the game time. The T10 Leagues are happening in Abu Dhabi, Europe, Zimbabwe and USA currently.
