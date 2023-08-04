3 Players Who Earn More Than MS Dhoni At CSK
04 Aug, 2023
Koushik Paul
Captain of Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni has a salary of Rs 12 crore and is the fourth highest earner in the franchise.
Englishman Ben Stokes is the highest earming member at CSK. He was bought for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore at IPL 2023 auction.
It was for the first-time ever that Chennai Super Kings shelled out more than Rs 15 crores on any player at an auction when they got Ben Stokes.
Ravindra Jadeja is the second-highest earner at CSK as he takes home Rs 16 crore. Jadeja has been a pillar for CSK and played crucial part in their five IPL titles.
Pacer Deepak Chahar comes at a price of Rs 14 crore, two more than his captain MS Dhoni. Chahar missed IPL 2022 due to injury.
Under MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings have won five IPL trophies, same as Mumbai Indians.
Chennai Super Kings are the most consistent side in IPL having qualified for the playoffs on 12 occasions out of 15.
