3 Teams India Didn't Lose In ICC Knockouts | Check
24 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
It has been a decade since India have won an ICC tournament. The last time India triumped in an ICC event was the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.
In the last 10 years, India have lost seven times in ICC tournament knockouts - two WTC finals, two ODI World Cup semifinals, one T20 World Cup final and semifinal and one ICC Champions Trophy final.
Let's take a look at the teams against whom India have maintained their 100 per cent record in ICC knockout matches.
The Indian team have never lost against South Africa ICC knockout games. India beat the Proteas in the knockouts thrice with 2014 T20 World Cup semifinl being the most memorable one.
India have 2-0 record against Bangladesh in the ICC knockouts. The two Asian teams met in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal and in the semifinal of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.
Kenya made a surprise entry into the semifinals of the 2003 World Cup. However, they could not make it past the semifinals as India defeated them in the knockout game.
India have a great chance to end the drought when they host team around the globe in the 2023 ODI World Cup in October-November.
