4 Batsmen To Hit 6 Sixes In An Over In International Cricket- In Pics
South African Herschelle Gibbs has scored 36 runs off an over.
In 2007, ODI World Cup Herschelle Gibbs smashed 6 sixes against Netherlands bowler Daan Van Bunge.
Yuvraj SIngh from India in 2007 T20 World Cup smashed 6 sixes in an single over.
The talented left-handed batsman got in a verbal fight with Andrew Flintoff.
This triggered Yuvraj Singh, and he went on to smash 6 sixes against Stuart Broad.
West Indian powerhouse hitter Kieron Pollard bashed 6 sixes in an over.
In 2021 T20 series against Sri Lanka, Kieron Pollard smashed 6 sixes against Akila Dananjaya.
Jaskaran Malhotra from U.S.A has a record of smashing 6 sixes in an over.
In 2012 Jaskaran Malhotra, against Papua New Guinea bowler Gaudi Toka smashed 6 sixes in an over.
