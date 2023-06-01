4 Indian Stars Who Have Potential to be Next Virat Kohli - PICS
Indian star Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history.
Kohli's overall record across all formats is 25,012 runs in 492 matches and 549 innings, with 74 centuries and 129 half-centuries to his name.
Shubman Gill is one of the contenders to replace Virat Kohli. In a short span, Gill has three centuries in all three formats, and his IPL 2023 run was outstanding, as he scored 890 runs with three centuries.
The 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal has the potential to replace the Indian star, as in the IPL 2023 season, RR's opener amassed 625 runs in 14 matches, scoring one century and five centuries.
CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown his intent in this IPL 2023 edition. Gaikwad was in superb form with scoring second most runs for CSK. His 590 runs in 16 matches helped Dhoni's team to clinch their fifth IPL title.
GT's new star Sai Sudarshan has the shown intent to replace Virat Kohli at no.3 as in the IPL 2023 Sudarshan scored 362 runs in just 8 matches at an average of 51.71 with three half-centuries.
