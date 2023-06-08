Travis Head and Steve Smith took full advantage of a lacklustre Indian bowling line-up to stitch a mammoth 251-run unbeaten stand for the fourth wicket.
5 Times Travis Head Proved to be a Gamechanger For Australia
During Australia vs England Clash at Gabba Head turned the tables for the hosts by slamming a century on 85 balls.
While Australia was 12 for 3 against England Travis Head changed the game by smashing a 85 balls ton.
Against South Africa Australia were reeling as they lost three wickets on 27 runs the batter slammed 92 runs in 96 balls.
Again in the ongoing WTC final against India, Australia was 76 for 3 the batter turned the table for Australia.
Travis Head will look to score a double ton as the things is in favor of Australia so far.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Valuable Indian Brands In 2023