5 Batsmen To Reach 150 Runs With Fewest Balls In ODIs- In Pics
Widely known for his innovative shots, AB de Villiers is a powerful batman hailing from South Africa.
In 2015 AB de Villiers scored the fastest ever 150 runs against West Indies in Sydney. His 150 runs came in just 64 balls, Mr 360 went on to score an unbeaten 162 runs.
Wicket-keeper batsman playing for South Africa is Heinrich Klaasen.
The South African wicket-keeper batsman in 2023 scored his fastest 150 runs in just 77 deliveries in a match against Australia at Centurion ground.
The English wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler, is a well known name in the cricket industry.
Buttler is widely known for his unorthodox cricketing shots like, ramp shots.
Buttler's fastest 150 runs came against came against Netherlands. He completed his 150 runs in just 65 balls.
In a match against West Indies Jos Buttler smashed 150 runs in just 77 deliveries at St. George's cricket ground in 2019.
Australia's sensational opening batsman Shane Watson is a powerful hitter of the ball.
In 2011, Watson scored 150 runs in 83 deliveries in a match against Bangladesh at Mirpur.
