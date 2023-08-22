5 Best Shahid Afridi Performances After Retirement
Shahid Afridi scored over 10,000 runs and took 500 wickets during international career.
Afridi announced retirement from international cricket in 2022.
5 best Shahid Afridi performances after retirement.
Afridi scored 58 off 23 balls while playing for Galle Gladiatiors vs Jaffna Stallions In LPL 2020.
Shahid Afridi scored 81 off 40 balls while representing Brampton Wolves against Edmonton Royals in GT20 Canada 2019.
Playing for Comilla Victorians, Afridi bowled a spell of 3/20 against Rajshahi Kings in BPL 2019.
Afridi scored 39 in 29 balls and picked 1/29 vs Sylhet Sixers in BPL 2019.
In BPL 2019, Afridi took 2/10 in 4 overs against Chittagong Vikings.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli's Tattoos With Meanings