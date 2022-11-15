France captain Laurent Blanc had a weird superstition at the 1998 World Cup. Before every match he would go up to goalkeeper Fabian Barthez and kiss his bald, shiny head for good luck. Guess what ? France did actually win the World Cup beating Brazil in the Final.
Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Goycochea would crouch down and covertly urinate on the field before every penalty shootout for good luck. He started the ritual during the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals and continued on for the rest of his career. Just like that Argentina won the quarter-finals against Yugoslavia and also the semi-finals against Italy, which also went down to the penalties.
In the 1978 FIFA World Cup, Argentina boss Cesar Mennoti suggested underperforming star striker Mario Kempes to shave off his moustache before the second round. Kempes did listen to his boss and his fortune changed forever. After going goalless for 3 matches, he went onto score 6 in the last 4, including a winning brace in the final against the Netherlands.
England midfielder Dele Alli has this bizarre pre-match ritual. He takes an 8-minute ice-bath, wears a surgical tape in his left leg which is of no use and sports an old shin-pad, which he has been using it since he was an 11-year old kid. He did all of these in the 2018 FIFA World Cup as well.
2014 World Cup winner for Germany, Julian Draxler gives himself a spritz of scent before a big match. He has done this in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
