5 Brothers-Sisters Combination In International Cricket
31 Jul, 2023
Koushik Paul
Peter and Sara McGlashan (New Zealand)
Nathan and Lisa Astle (New Zealand)
Gordon and Annette Drummond (Scotland)
Ed, Dom, Cecelia, and Isobel Joyce (Ireland and England)
Terry and Denise Alderman (Australia)
The sport of cricket has become a family affair nowadays with brothers and sisters playing at the international level.
While a two or more brothers, or siblings have played international cricket in the past, the brother-sister combination has been a rare one.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Amazing Coincidences In Cricket History - Check Here