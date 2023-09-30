5 Cities Close To Ahmedabad Where You Could Stay For India-Pakistan World Cup Match
The capital of Gujarat Gandhinagar is approximately 30 minutes away from Ahmedabad.
You can reach the stadium by car-pooling or taking a short ride by bike or taxi.
The city of Vadodara is 2 hours away from Ahmedabad, here you can find ample of accommodations.
You can travel from Vadodara to the stadium by getting on local taxi.
Anand, is very famous for its dairy production. It is approximately 1 hour drive to Ahmedaabd.
Can take the bus from the terminal or you can travel in the local train to reach Ahmedabad.
Rajkot is 3 hours away from Ahmedabad. It offers great accommodations in the city. You take a train to reach the stadium.
Surat is 4 hours away from Ahmedabad. The place has many tourist attraction place.
You can travel by train to reach the stadium in Ahmedabad.
