Josip Simunic Receives 3 Yellow Cards

In one of the rarest incidents, Croatian defender Josip Simunic, who was already on two yellow cards was shown a third yellow by mistake by referee Graham Poll during a 2006 FIFA World Cup match against Australia. It was not till the end of the match, Poll realised his mistake. After the final whistle, Simunic was involved in a heated confrontation with Poll, which even prompted him to shove the English referee. Poll took out a third yellow, only to realise he had to send him off with a red. Later on he revealed, that he accidentally booked Aussie international Craig Moore for the second offense of the Croatian as Simunic was Australian-born, Poll got it mixed-up with the accent.

14 Nov, 2022