Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' goal is arguably the most controversial incident in FIFA World Cup history. The Argentine legend during the 1986 Quarter-Final match against England, literally used his left hand to score past Peter Shiton. Protests were made but the goal stood eventually. 5 minutes later, Maradona went onto score the greatest ever goal in World Cup history.
This controversial incident will be forever etched in the memory of the Les Blues fans, when then captain Zinedine Zidane headbutted Italy's Marco Materazzi during the extra-time of the 2006 FIFA World Cup Final, which naturally forced the referee to reduce France to 10 men. It was later revealed that Materazzi made unethical comments about Zidane's sister, which forced the France legend to take a big step.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez during a 2014 FIFA World Cup match against Italy, all of a sudden bit defender Giorgio Chiellini, who had the former well marked inside the penalty box. Chiellini even showed the teeth marks on his shoulder to the referee but Suarez escaped without a red card. After the match, the Uruguayan was banned for 4 months plus 9 international games.
In the 1982 West Germany vs France World Cup semi-final (which France lost), onrushing German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher knocked Patrick Battiston out during a one-on-one challenge leaving him with three cracked ribs, two broken teeth and a damaged vertebrae. Surprisingly the match referee signalled only a goal-kick after the horrific collision. Battiston's teeth were later exhibited at the Berlin Museum.
In one of the rarest incidents, Croatian defender Josip Simunic, who was already on two yellow cards was shown a third yellow by mistake by referee Graham Poll during a 2006 FIFA World Cup match against Australia. It was not till the end of the match, Poll realised his mistake. After the final whistle, Simunic was involved in a heated confrontation with Poll, which even prompted him to shove the English referee. Poll took out a third yellow, only to realise he had to send him off with a red. Later on he revealed, that he accidentally booked Aussie international Craig Moore for the second offense of the Croatian as Simunic was Australian-born, Poll got it mixed-up with the accent.
