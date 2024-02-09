5 Cricketers Who Have Topped ICC Men’s Rankings In All Formats
09 Feb, 2024
Koushik Paul
Matthew Hayden – Australia
Ricky Ponting – Australia
Shakib Al Hasan – Bangladesh
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was recently named the No.1 bowler in Test rankings. He achieved the feat after his nine-wicket haul against England in the second Test.
Both Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be named for the final three Tests against England.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: List Of Cricketers With 10000 T20 Runs