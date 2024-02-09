5 Cricketers Who Have Topped ICC Men’s Rankings In All Formats

09 Feb, 2024

Koushik Paul

Matthew Hayden – Australia

Ricky Ponting – Australia

Virat Kohli – India

Shakib Al Hasan – Bangladesh

Jasprit Bumrah – India

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was recently named the No.1 bowler in Test rankings. He achieved the feat after his nine-wicket haul against England in the second Test.

Both Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be named for the final three Tests against England.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: List Of Cricketers With 10000 T20 Runs

 Find Out More