5 Ex-Cricketers Who Can Replace Rahul Dravid As India Head Coach
15 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Rahul Dravid became India head coach in 2021. But under his coaching India failed to produce desired results losing two ICC tournaments in the knockouts.
Let's take a look at the possible candidates who could don the next India's coaches hat.
Ashish Nehra is the most sought-after coach in India currently. Under his guidance, Gujarat Titans won IPL 2022 and finished runners-up in the next season.
Australia World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting has enjoyed a fair bit of success as head coach with Mumbai Indians (IPL title in 2015) and Delhi Capitals (IPL 2020 final).
Former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming has been CSK head coach for more than a decade now and is the only player who has managed to win five IPL trophies as a head coach.
Currently a mentor to Lucknow Super Giants, Gautam Gambhir could be a good replacement for Rahul Dravid as far as India's head coach's position is concerned.
Former Australia head coach Justin Langer is much praised for his role in dragging the Australian team to the highs of world cricket after taking over in 2018.
