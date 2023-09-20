5 Drivers To Watch Out For At Moto GP Bharat, Grand Prix Of India
20 Sep, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team)
Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team)
Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing)
Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team)
Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing)
Moto GP Bharat will start from 22nd September and will go on till 24th September. This is the first time, India is hosting a Moto GP race.
This is will be the 4th time, Noida's Budh International Circuit will be organising an international race. It has previously hosted 3 F1 annual races.
